Photographic exhibit from Jim Halsey's career to show at Sand Springs Museum

Jim Halsey once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa.

You can revisit images from his career of 70-plus years when a photographic exhibit opens Saturday at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, 9 E. Broadway St.

A reception is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Images for the exhibition were chosen from the archives of the Jim Halsey Co.

Photographs show superstars and events connected to the company and they were taken by world-renowned photographers commissioned by Halsey.

Many of the images have not been seen by the public, according to a news release.

Photographed artists include Roy Clark, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, Wanda Jackson, Hank Thompson, Minnie Pearl, Leon McAuliffe, Lee Greenwood, Glen Campbell, Leon Russell, Tammy Wynette, Dwight Yoakam, Dottie West, The Judds, Jana Jae, Minisa Crumbo and Don Williams.

The photographs have been saved in archives beginning in 1950 with bandleader Ray Anthony, Jim Halsey backstage at the Ryman Auditorium in 1952 and Hank Thompson and Minnie Pearl at the Grand Ole Opry, plus a candid piece by Beatles’ photographer Dezo Hoffman of Jim Halsey at a UNESCO meeting in Cannes, France.