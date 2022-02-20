Pet project: Sand Springs-area domestic violence shelter to welcome victims' pets

For a while, at least, perhaps both humans and pets will be able to forget the circumstances that brought them here.

“Unfortunately, with domestic abuse, we come up against a lot of different barriers,” Clingenpeel said. “And many of them have to do with power and control.

“Pets are one of those barriers,” she said. “They stay in a dangerous situation rather than leave the pet to be killed” by the abuser as retaliation.

Being able to get out of an abusive environment and take their pets with them “allows them to be able to say, ‘I don’t have to choose my life or my pets.’”

Any day now, companion animals will start arriving at The Spring.

Clingenpeel said the goal is to launch in early March, a date that can’t come soon enough for some residents.

“We have a couple of guests that have been waiting for this,” she said. “We have been helping them house their pets somewhere else, and they have been champing at the bit to get their pets here.”

She said the electrician and HVAC workers are finalizing their work while her staff is finalizing the facility’s intake policies.