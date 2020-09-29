Paving the way: Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps set for new-look parking lot

Fifteen years ago, Ryan Quattrocchi found himself racing around on the football field, decked out in a Sandite uniform.

Now a Project Manager for Business Development at Dunham’s Asphalt Services, Inc., Quattrocchi is part of a company who is helping improve the lives of the next generation of Sand Springs youngsters. Dunham’s Asphalt Services is donating part of its time and resources to repave the parking lot for The Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps.

The parking lot project launched Thursday, Sept. 24 with a groundbreaking ceremony. The project is expected to begin in earnest next month.

“It’s gratifying to be with a company that places importance on taking care of their community and surreal to be in the position I am today to be able to give back to this non-profit in the hometown where I grew up,” Quattrocchi said of Dunham’s Asphalt Services, Inc., which is covering 50 % of the cost and is the sole entity working on the project.

The Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps Lt. Breann Good said she is appreciative of the community support in the project.