Paving the way: Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps set for new-look parking lot

Fifteen years ago, Ryan Quattrocchi found himself racing around on the football field, decked out in a Sandite uniform.
Now a Project Manager for Business Development at Dunham’s Asphalt Services, Inc., Quattrocchi is part of a company who is helping improve the lives of the next generation of Sand Springs youngsters. Dunham’s Asphalt Services is donating part of its time and resources to repave the parking lot for The Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps.
The parking lot project launched Thursday, Sept. 24 with a groundbreaking ceremony. The project is expected to begin in earnest next month.
“It’s gratifying to be with a company that places importance on taking care of their community and surreal to be in the position I am today to be able to give back to this non-profit in the hometown where I grew up,” Quattrocchi said of Dunham’s Asphalt Services, Inc., which is covering 50 % of the cost and is the sole entity working on the project.
The Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps Lt. Breann Good said she is appreciative of the community support in the project.
“We take pride in serving this great community and we are very grateful to the generous donors who are making it possible for us to move forward with a parking lot project at The Salvation Army Sand Springs Corps Boys and Girls Club,” Good said. “Our entire parking lot is getting a facelift and not only will this enhance the appearance of our facilities but it will make it safer for the seniors who come to swim and for everyone who attends our programs.”
Eddie Dunham, CEO and founder of Dunham’s Asphalt Services, Inc., and his team have been working with Boys and Girls Club Past Property Chairman Brian Jackson since February to initiate plans to move forward with the brand-new parking lot. Dunham, whose company has served the Sand Springs area since 1993, said he is grateful to be able to give back to the community.
Angus Church, which is right next door to The Salvation Army, has offered to let the non-profit use its parking lot until everything is complete. Other community partners who are helping make this renovation possible include Sand Springs Home, Brian and Cary Smejkal, Montie and Betty Box and BancFirst Sand Springs.
“The Salvation Army will always hold a special place in my heart and we hope they’ll be more than pleased with their new parking lot and trust our donation will pave the way for a bigger and brighter future for the youth of Sand Springs and the community as a whole,” Quattrocchi said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!