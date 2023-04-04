Former Sand Springs City Councilor Patty Dixon and Air Solutions founder and President Kieth Hilligoss are the 2023 Sandite Hall of Fame inductees.

The 32nd annual Sandite Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at Bright Morning Farm, 5802 S. 145th West Ave.

The evening will feature a silent auction and cash bar beginning at 6 p.m., with dinner and the induction ceremony beginning at 7. Dress is business casual.

Sand Springs Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Jessica Sprague, also will be recognized during the program.

Corporate sponsors for the event are American Heritage Bank and LDKerns Contractors.Dixon, a member of the Charles Page High School Class of 1971, served on the City Council in Sand Springs from 1990 to 1996 and again from 2016 to 2022, including three years as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022.

A lifelong Sandite, she attended Limestone Elementary School, Sand Springs Junior High School and Charles Page before attending college at Oklahoma State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation.

Much of her career and life’s work has involved promotion of parks and recreation.

She was the activities director for Tulsa County Parks from 1976 to 2004 and also was the executive director of the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society for 11 years.

Dixon was a certified Parks and Recreation Professional for 32 years through continuing education programs presented by the National Recreation and Park Association.

She is a 12-year city Parks Board member and a founding member of Sand Springs Park Friends.

She received the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society’s Distinguished Service Award in 1998 and again in 2015.

Community theater and other forms of community involvement and advocacy have had their roles in Dixon’s life, too.

She is a 2021 recipient of the Art Star Award from the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education for demonstrating exemplary support for the arts as vice mayor of Sand Springs.

She is a founding member of Sand Springs Community Theater and a board member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.

Dixon served on the Sand Springs Museum Association Board of Directors for 14 years, including five years as its chairman, and was a charter member of Sand Springs Sertoma.

She is a lifelong member of Sand Springs’ First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a founding member of STAR, or Sandite Team Animal Rescue.

Dixon received the 2014 Hometown Hero Award from the city and in 2019 was named the inaugural Woman of the Year by the Oklahoma Municipal League for communities with more than 5,000 people.Hilligoss, a member of the Charles Page Class of 1988, is the founder and president of Air Solutions Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, a leading service and replacement company that has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the market, serving 80% residential customers and 20% commercial clients.

Hilligoss attended Anderson Elementary School and then Sand Springs schools for junior high and high school, graduating from Charles Page in 1988.

He graduated from the Climate Control Institute in Tulsa in 1992, becoming a licensed mechanical and plumbing contractor.

His company has received numerous awards from Carrier, for which it is an authorized dealer, including the President’s Award three times, the Most Infinity Sales Award for Oklahoma six times, the Golden Oval Award and the Silver Oval Award.

The company has received the Tulsa People A+ Award three times, has been named a Public Service Company of Oklahoma Partner of the Year twice, and received a Tulsa World Best of the World award.

Hilligoss is involved in a number of community organizations, too, including serving as president for 12 years of MEPO Oklahoma, a nonprofit trade association for mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors.

He is a member of the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge, served two terms on the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce board and currently serves on the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority board, the Sand Springs Rotary Club board and the Sand Springs Airport Authority Advisory Board.

Hilligoss also is a past president of the Sand Springs Education Foundation board.

In his spare time, he has coached basketball, baseball and football for youth and competitively, as well as fishing at bass tournaments across Oklahoma.