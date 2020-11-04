Pastor's Corner: My helpers

I was headed home after several days of little or no rest when in the opposite lane was an older Oldsmobile with the hood up and smoke drifting from beneath.

About 50 feet in front of the car was an old man, walking in the direction of help and not navigating so well. As I looked for a place to turn around I was not in the mood to help anyone. Passing the stalled car to pick up the driver, I could see two older women in the back, and another elderly man outside the passenger side. He shook almost violently, but with use of a cane, he was taking advantage of the stop by picking up a few aluminum cans.

I pulled slowly up near the man walking, so not to scare him, but he didn’t know I was there until I bumped the horn lightly for the second time. I motioned for him to get in. As he turned to get into my car, I could see that he had use of only one eye. The problem that had stopped their car wasn¹t very serious and soon they were happily on their way.

I turned my car back around to once again head the direction of home and I began to cry. Oh, sure I was saddened by the thought of the difficulties that these people must face every day, but I wept not so much for the recipients of “my” help that morning, but for myself. I had fallen victim to a mental form of tunnel vision.