Pastor's Corner: Love in the time or coronavirus

In 1984, the band Foreigner proclaimed, “I want to know what love is.” A decade later, Haddaway asked the question, “What is love?” Bob Marley asked, “Is this love that I’m feeling?” Tina Turner asked, “What’s love got to do with it?”

As people, we’ve always had questions about love. Even Jesus was asked about love, and what it looks like. When Jesus told a young expert in the law about the most important commandments, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your might … and love your neighbor as yourself,” he returned with his own question about love: “Who is my neighbor?”

Jesus responds to his question with the parable of the Good Samaritan. (You can read the whole thing in Luke 10:25-37.) In this parable, Jesus demonstrates that our neighbor isn’t necessarily the people we are friends with or even people we like. Our neighbor includes even the person most different from us.

Jesus tells us we are to love our neighbor, and he tells us who our neighbor is. Now we just need to figure out how we do that in our own time, place and context. How do we love our neighbor in the time of coronavirus?