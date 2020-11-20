Pastor's Corner: Love in the time or coronavirus

In 1984, the band Foreigner proclaimed, “I want to know what love is.” A decade later, Haddaway asked the question, “What is love?” Bob Marley asked, “Is this love that I’m feeling?” Tina Turner asked, “What’s love got to do with it?”
As people, we’ve always had questions about love. Even Jesus was asked about love, and what it looks like. When Jesus told a young expert in the law about the most important commandments, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your might … and love your neighbor as yourself,” he returned with his own question about love: “Who is my neighbor?”
Jesus responds to his question with the parable of the Good Samaritan. (You can read the whole thing in Luke 10:25-37.) In this parable, Jesus demonstrates that our neighbor isn’t necessarily the people we are friends with or even people we like. Our neighbor includes even the person most different from us.
Jesus tells us we are to love our neighbor, and he tells us who our neighbor is. Now we just need to figure out how we do that in our own time, place and context. How do we love our neighbor in the time of coronavirus?
Christians, we have an unprecedented opportunity to show love to our neighbor like never before. We can literally wear it on our faces. When we wear a mask in public and do all the things that we, as a community, need to do to mitigate the spread of the virus, we are telling our neighbors that we love them, particularly our elderly neighbor, our diabetic neighbor, our immunocompromised neighbor; all of those who are at highest risk for severe illness with COVID-19.
I know that much about the coronavirus has been politicized but, my dear brothers and sisters in Christ, we can and should do better. Let’s set aside our earthly politics, and let us ask what does Kingdom politics require of us? Instead of asking, “How does this affect me?” let us ask, “How can I best show love to my neighbor?” Think of how great a public witness to the love of God and the grace of Jesus Christ we could achieve.
Let us not forget the higher call the Kingdom of God places on our lives. As St. Peter tells us: “As servants of God, live as free people, yet do not use your freedom as a pretext for evil” (1 Peter 2:16 NRSV). Let us not view the self-sacrifice that fighting coronavirus commands as a burden, but let us see this as an opportunity show our neighbors that they are loved, and that God is the source of that love.
