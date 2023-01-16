Partnerships are making progress possible, city manager says

The plans for Sand Springs’ future can be summed up in two words, city leaders suggested time and again during last week’s State of the City address — “forward” and “together.”

Mayor Jim Spoon told a large crowd of business leaders, elected officials and others gathered last Wednesday at Tulsa Tech’s local campus that “Sand Springs is in great shape. It’s so much fun to be on the City Council right now because great things are happening in Sand Springs.”

The mayor pointed to the city’s partnerships with such entities as the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Sand Springs Home, which sponsored the luncheon and presentation, as evidence, thoughts that were echoed by City Manager Mike Carter.

“A lot of people (ask), ‘What is the city of Sand Springs doing to be successful?’” Carter said.

Noting that the motto on the city’s previous logo was “A Total Community,” he said he had “always regretted that we don’t still have that, because that ‘total community’ really imparts what we are now.”

“We’re all working together. There are none of the past divisions.”

Carter touched on an array of subjects, but the common thread was that partnerships are making progress possible.

In one of the most extensive examples, he discussed the upcoming $15 million project to widen and rehabilitate Oklahoma 97 from Second Street south to Main Street, just north of the Arkansas River Bridge.

The work, a project of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, will go out for bids in February, with construction expected to start in late spring to early summer. The work is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

But the work directly on Oklahoma 97 isn’t all that will be happening, Carter noted.

The city will soon begin soliciting bids for construction of the oft-discussed “road over the levee,” a 2017 general-obligation bond project that will connect Case Community Park with Oklahoma 97 on the park’s south side.

That project is getting underway thanks, in part, to cooperation from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A dedicated right-turn lane from northbound Oklahoma 97 onto Main Street just north of the river was envisioned years ago, but a previous ODOT administration didn’t see the need for it. The current ODOT administration took the city’s side, and the turn lane will be built in collaboration with the work on Oklahoma 97.

“I tell people, ‘2022 was the year of engineering; 2023 is going to be the year of construction,’” Carter told the gathering. “You’re going to enjoy a lot of the things that are coming, but we have some pain coming to get there.”

Most of his assessment of the city’s state was not about the pain, however, but the progress and the partners.

Carter highlighted Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s work to replace all of the city’s streetlights with LED streetlights, which are more efficient, provide better lighting and are easier to maintain.

“We’ve worked really good together. PSO listened to our needs, and they came through and they did that, so we’re very happy with PSO,” he said.

Carter told about how the city worked with the newly formed Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs to turn the vacant former senior citizens center into a new home base for the city’s veterans and organizations that serve them.

“We moved the seniors down to the Case (Community Center) because we wanted to enhance what they do,” he said. “We wanted to have better programming for our seniors, and we have a much better seniors program now because of that.”

But the move did leave the city with an open facility, and partnering with the Veterans Alliance Corps allowed the city to fulfill an unmet promise to do something for its veterans.

“It is now a facility that can help veterans through a number of organizations that cooperate through this Veterans Alliance Corps, and it’s a good use of the building, so we were very happy that we could do that,” Carter said.

The city manager also discussed the general-obligation bond proposal that passed in June.

The nearly $16 million package is bringing upgraded storm sirens, a new animal shelter, a new dog park, a host of street improvements and a lengthy slate of parks improvements to Sand Springs, thanks to the support of city voters, who passed the four-part proposal with solid margins.

Carter also spent a good bit of time discussing economic development, one area where partnerships initially took a back seat to former elected leaders’ willingness to go it alone.

“Sometimes you have to make your own luck,” he said, praising previous city managers and councilors who decided that “we’re going to take our fate into our own hands, and we’re going to do economic development.”

Carter said much of the progress is a result of efforts of the City Council, the Sand Springs Chamber and the Sand Springs Home.

“We’re all working together to make things happen,” he said, pointing to recent and upcoming food and beverage openings, including Schlotzsky’s, Dutch Bros, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Chili’s.

He also noted the new Webco Leadership Campus, which will house the company’s headquarters and research and development components.

Carter called it a reminder of how Sand Springs’ industrial roots “are leading to these good things.”

He also detailed recent efforts at the William R. Pogue Municipal Airport, including new infrastructure in the form of roads and greater-capacity waterlines and sewer lines.

He said the city is bringing in some new businesses, and “hopefully we’re going to bring in some aviation-related industry up there — which will mean jobs.”

Carter also touched on what he perceives as the city’s biggest weakness.

“One of the biggest needs … is trying to cure the fact that we don’t have enough housing,” he said. “And that’s a good problem.”

The city sees a potential solution, assuming that the right partnerships materialize.

An enormous limestone shelf on the city’s south side has long made developers wary because of the initial costs associated with getting the property ready for development.

So the city is taking on the risk itself by putting in the streets and infrastructure so builders can come in more affordably to develop new housing additions.

“If this works well, we’re going to rinse and repeat,” Carter said. “We’re going to keep doing it. We’re going to grow our city.”

Undoubtedly, city leaders will continue to look for new partners along the way.

“You’re going to hear a lot about the partnerships because it’s all of us,” Carter said. “It’s not just the city; it’s everybody we partner with to make this community great.”