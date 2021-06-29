Parks director sets sights on extreme goal — Ironman Tulsa 2022

Edwards said the biggest surprise so far is that cycling has quickly become a favorite activity.

“This is something I will likely do well past this training curriculum,” he said.

“I totally understand where motorists come from in their frustrations with sharing the road with cyclists, but I have quickly realized that training for the hills, climbs and descents anywhere other than on the road is very difficult.

“My biggest surprise is how much I acknowledge and give right of way to cyclists on the road now,” he said.

Edwards consumed a fairly healthy diet even before committing to Ironman, but he has still made a few adjustments in that regard.

“Anyone who knows me, well, they know I have a Styrofoam cup of bliss firmly secured to my hand every morning and usually again on my way home from work each day,” Edwards said. “I’m a sucker for a good Coca-Cola. It has to be a Sonic Coke, though.

“I’ve reduced this habit to one small per day, and I go without on occasion,” he said.