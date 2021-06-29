Parks director sets sights on extreme goal — Ironman Tulsa 2022

“I have always wanted to do something extreme, like train to be an Army Ranger or Navy Seal,” Jeff Edwards said. “But let’s be honest — those days are long past me.”
Edwards, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department director since 2017, has instead found something to satisfy his extreme urge that might just not be out of reach: the 2022 Ironman Tulsa competition.
The iconic triathlon will return to the Tulsa area next May as part of a three-year package deal. The first year’s competition, completed last month, had been postponed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the competition has Tulsa in its name, the swimming segment takes place in Keystone Lake, and the early miles of the second segment of the race — the bicycle portion — take place in and around Sand Springs before the final leg, the marathon, starts and finishes in Tulsa proper.
Edwards, 40, said the opportunity to compete in an Ironman race comes at a good time for him.
“I acknowledged weeks before committing that I needed to adopt a different work-life balance,” he said. “That’s ironic considering the amount of time you spend training (for Ironman), but I had established an unhealthy demand on myself to work countless hours at home and on weekends.
“The services we provide are well beyond the normal office hours,” he said of the Parks Department, where he has worked since 2005.
Since committing to the Ironman goal six weeks ago, “I have established a better schedule allowing for family time, training, focused work, and something ‘new’ to research and read about during my down time.”
Edwards and his wife, Laura Edwards, have two daughters, Alyx, 16, and Ellery, 14. He said he and his wife, who will have been married for 21 years next month, “are a team. We discuss everything before committing to anything.”
“She is very supportive and encouraging,” he said. “She thinks I’m crazy, but I probably am!”
Other relatives and friends have reacted with “lots and lots of ‘Why?’ questions,” Edwards said, but he added that “what really prompted me to fully commit was the fact that a few friends have pledged to the yearlong training effort as well.”
Edwards, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds, is in Week Six of a training regimen that he hopes will take him to the Ironman finish line.
He and a co-worker are following the 52-week training plan on their own, plus they have enrolled in a swimming training course.
The plan now has them swimming on Tuesdays and Fridays with a swim training session on Thursday evenings; cycling on Wednesdays and Saturdays, totaling approximately 50 miles each week; and running on Thursdays and Sundays, totaling roughly eight to 10 miles each week.
Edwards said the biggest surprise so far is that cycling has quickly become a favorite activity.
“This is something I will likely do well past this training curriculum,” he said.
“I totally understand where motorists come from in their frustrations with sharing the road with cyclists, but I have quickly realized that training for the hills, climbs and descents anywhere other than on the road is very difficult.
“My biggest surprise is how much I acknowledge and give right of way to cyclists on the road now,” he said.
Edwards consumed a fairly healthy diet even before committing to Ironman, but he has still made a few adjustments in that regard.
“Anyone who knows me, well, they know I have a Styrofoam cup of bliss firmly secured to my hand every morning and usually again on my way home from work each day,” Edwards said. “I’m a sucker for a good Coca-Cola. It has to be a Sonic Coke, though.
“I’ve reduced this habit to one small per day, and I go without on occasion,” he said.
“I’m not a huge sweets eater as it is, but I have exchanged any treat I may typically have for fresh fruit,” Edwards said. “I’ve always enjoyed grilled meat and veggies, but I’m making even more of an effort to stay away from the fried foods.”
He said he has increased his protein intake significantly, especially immediately following training.
Edwards said his weakest event of the race’s three segments is the swimming, with the cycling event being his strongest.
His biggest fear is “committing the time and energy over the next year and then being injured during the race,” he said.
But he added that his greatest personal strength that he thinks will help him meet the challenge is his “determination and willpower to keep pushing forward.”
Edwards might have a secret weapon, though.
Born and raised in Sand Springs, the 1999 Charles Page High School graduate knows that the “home-field advantage” can carry an athlete far.
“I’ve competed in sporting events several states away and tournaments just down the road,” he said. “Having the hometown crowd root for you in the right moment is sometimes all you need to advance to the next level.”
But while Edwards is looking for that hometown support, what he’s not envisioning — yet — is the finish line.
“I only occasionally eat dessert, but I would never think about eating it before dinner,” he said. “I’m focused on the mission in front of me — to train hard, stick to the plan, and push through to the next day.
“If I focus on that for the next 365 days, that’s an accomplishment in and of itself.”