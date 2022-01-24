Out of the darkness: Gathering sheds light on miscarriage and stillbirth

Matt and Cassie Barnett were planning a gender-reveal party to celebrate the pending arrival of their first baby, and the day before the party, they went to find out the baby’s gender.
Instead, they learned that their baby no longer had a heartbeat.
The baby had died at 20 weeks.
“We lost our little girl in August, and it was the hardest thing to go through for my wife and I,” said Matt Barnett, the pastor of ministries at HillSpring Church.
But from that, “we learned how common miscarriage and stillborn birth is and how much it is around the people in our community.”
And how little it is talked about.
Losing a baby in pregnancy through miscarriage or stillbirth is still a taboo subject worldwide, linked to stigma and shame, according to the World Health Organization.
WHO says many women still do not receive appropriate and respectful care when their baby dies during pregnancy or childbirth.
The Barnetts wanted to do something about that, not only for themselves but for others in the community who deserved acknowledgment.
About 75 people came together in the cold and dark last Tuesday at Case Community Park to commemorate Elle's Night of Light.
“We wanted to make a night that would honor our girl and the families of those in similar situations,” Matt Barnett said of the couple’s daughter, Elizabeth Jane "Elle" Barnett.
Prayers were said, some tears were shed, and the names — some long silent, some known only as Baby — were read aloud.
But then the light came as dozens of sparklers were set aglow. And the tragedy of miscarriage and stillbirth was brought out of the shadows.
Jamie Phillips was in attendance to remember her son Remington Phillips, whom she lost just two months ago.
“He was alive when he was born, but not for very long,” she said. “He came at 22 weeks. He wasn’t viable, and there wasn’t anything they could do.”
Phillips has two older sons. Remington would have been the third.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we hadn’t had other ones,” she said.
Brittany Clawson teaches first grade at Pratt Elementary School, and she attended the commemoration on behalf of her parents, Mark and Pam Clawson of Berryhill.
They lost a baby in 1995, when Brittany Clawson was just 4 or 5, she said.
“I remember a Christmas ornament with a little pregnant bear,” she said. “I always knew, but it wasn’t anything that was spoken of.”
Knowing what her parents went through “makes me respect them for how strong they are,” she said.
Every year, nearly 2 million babies are stillborn, WHO reports. However, miscarriages and stillbirths are not systematically recorded, even in developed countries, suggesting that the numbers could be even higher, the agency says.
Pam Jackson from Sand Springs was on hand to honor her siblings, Terry and Vickey Crook, who would be in their late 50s today had they lived, she said.
“It was kind of one of those deals that you don’t talk about, so I don’t really know anything,” Jackson said through her tears.
“I’m glad they’re doing this.”