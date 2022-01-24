Out of the darkness: Gathering sheds light on miscarriage and stillbirth

Matt and Cassie Barnett were planning a gender-reveal party to celebrate the pending arrival of their first baby, and the day before the party, they went to find out the baby’s gender.

Instead, they learned that their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

The baby had died at 20 weeks.

“We lost our little girl in August, and it was the hardest thing to go through for my wife and I,” said Matt Barnett, the pastor of ministries at HillSpring Church.

But from that, “we learned how common miscarriage and stillborn birth is and how much it is around the people in our community.”

And how little it is talked about.

Losing a baby in pregnancy through miscarriage or stillbirth is still a taboo subject worldwide, linked to stigma and shame, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO says many women still do not receive appropriate and respectful care when their baby dies during pregnancy or childbirth.

The Barnetts wanted to do something about that, not only for themselves but for others in the community who deserved acknowledgment.