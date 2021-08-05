Osage Nation providing up to $2,000 to tribal members negatively affected by COVID-19

The Osage Nation is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide cash assistance to tribal members who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribal members who have experienced a negative economic impact can receive as much as $2,000 in cash assistance, the Osage Nation announced Wednesday.

The administration of Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear "has been planning to continue our individual assistance program with ARPA funds” since early this year, said James Weigant, head of the Osage Nation’s COVID-19 Task Force, in a news release.

“It is proven that Indian Country is being hurt by COVID much worse than the rest of the U.S. population. That need is well defined," the news release states.

"We have now developed a solid program to address that need, compliant with federal law and regulations, to continue to provide this much needed assistance to our Osage people during this global pandemic.”

Those who wish to apply for funds must be an enrolled member of the Osage Nation, attest to negative economic impact and complete an application.

The application period opened Wednesday and will stay open until the funds are depleted, the news release states.