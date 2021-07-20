Organized league starts at Case DiscGolfPark

In addition to the Open Division, there are also several amateur divisions that pay out in either cash or merchandise. The latest mini drew nearly 50 competitors.

The new DiscGolfPark marks a notable investment by the city in its efforts to attract regional tournaments to its flagship park.

Designed by 2009 PDGA world champion Avery Jenkins, the new course features some of the finest course infrastructure in the state.

Massive turf tee-pads, brand new baskets and quality signage provide some great perks that many other courses are missing. The park also features two layouts at all times.

Each of the 18 tee pads features a long (Blue) and short (White) basket, so players always have the option of either a challenging or a recreational round.

But that’s only half of what makes Case Community Park such a great location.

The course offers great Arkansas River views, and the grounds drain faster than almost any other area course following a rainstorm. The city frequently mows the course, making every effort to provide pristine fairways.

It’s also a great place for wildlife, as bald eagles frequently can be seen nesting, hunting and perched in the mature cottonwood trees along the river.