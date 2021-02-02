Online campaign to offer information, support to new parents

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families has announced the launch of its Day One campaign, an online information series for new parents.

“Giving babies the healthiest possible start is our goal with this campaign, which focuses on helping parents make medical decisions during pregnancy, after birth and during those first critical months of life,” said Dr. Steven Crawford, chairman of the alliance.

The yearlong series is aimed at dispelling myths and debunking false claims from unvetted groups, social media posts and outdated practices, the alliance stated. Science-based messaging will include facts from local doctors and public health experts to help address vaccine disinformation and other medical issues that parents are facing.

Partners for the campaign include the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma County Medical Society, the Oklahoma State Medical Association Alliance and the Oklahoma County Medical Society Alliance.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families is a statewide coalition of public health experts and parents with the goal of improving the health of schools, communities and families through education and engagement. For more information about the alliance, go online to okhealthyfamily.org.