One out of every 255 Sand Springs residents has died from COVID-19, data show

Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks — all of which also are bigger than Sand Springs — had 68, 34 and 26 and deaths, respectively.

Collinsville, Glenpool and Skiatook — all of which are smaller than Sand Springs — have reported total pandemic-related deaths of 32, 27 and 17, respectively.

The four additional deaths reported the week of Aug. 4-11 in Sand Springs were the most for the week of any municipality in the county other than Tulsa, records show.

Sand Springs was second in the per-capita number of residents who have died from COVID-19, with Collinsville at 0.44% and Sand Springs at 0.39%. Sapulpa follows in third place, at 0.32%

But what does that mean, exactly?

It means that in Sand Springs, one out of every 255 people has died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In Collinsville, it’s one out of every 226 residents, and in Sapulpa, it’s one out of every 313.

At the other end of that scale, one of every 914 Jenks residents has died of COVID-19. In Bixby, it’s 1 of every 822. In Broken Arrow and Tulsa, it’s one of every 517.

'This is not a political thing'