One out of every 255 Sand Springs residents has died from COVID-19, data show

One out of every 255 Sand Springs residents has died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, state Health Department data show.
Of the residents in Tulsa County’s 10 largest cities and towns who have ever been infected with COVID, more from Sand Springs have died from the virus than those from anywhere else, the data show.
Sand Springs has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths — 78 — among municipalities in the county since the pandemic began, according to the data, released Wednesday for the week of Aug. 4-11.
Those sobering statistics are about COVID-19 deaths locally since the pandemic began its onslaught in Oklahoma nearly 18 months ago, but current case numbers for the city are perhaps equally alarming.
For the second week in a row, active COVID-19 cases in Sand Springs have topped 200.
The city’s active case count, released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, was 251, an increase of 42 cases over the previous week’s 209. The previous week’s number was, itself, an increase of 62 cases over the prior week, records show.
The city saw four additional deaths in the most-recent reporting period and one additional death the previous week, the data indicate.
The numbers tell the “what,” but they frequently don’t tell the “why.”
“Some people are more susceptible to that severe illness and death (with COVID-19), and we have found that ZIP codes that have an older population tend to be the ones where we see the highest instances” of severe illness and death, said Leanne Stephens, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa Health Department.
“That could potentially be a contributing factor.”
At the same time, Stephens added, “I don’t think that there’s any singular data point that we can point to.”
'I don't know what it means'
That’s where City Manager Mike Carter lands, too. He sees the numbers, but he doesn’t entirely know what to make of them or what to do with them.
“Is it because we have so many more older people when the alpha variant was so bad? I don’t know what it means,” he said. “I struggle with that, because I haven’t answered that question.”
Perhaps no one can, but the numbers paint a picture.
The three cities in Tulsa County with more deaths than Sand Springs’ 78 all have substantially larger populations than Sand Springs’ roughly 20,000 residents: Tulsa, with 776 deaths among its roughly 402,000 residents; Broken Arrow, with 213 deaths among approximately 110,000 residents; and Owasso, with 84 deaths among its nearly 37,000 residents, data indicate.
Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks — all of which also are bigger than Sand Springs — had 68, 34 and 26 and deaths, respectively.
Collinsville, Glenpool and Skiatook — all of which are smaller than Sand Springs — have reported total pandemic-related deaths of 32, 27 and 17, respectively.
The four additional deaths reported the week of Aug. 4-11 in Sand Springs were the most for the week of any municipality in the county other than Tulsa, records show.
Sand Springs was second in the per-capita number of residents who have died from COVID-19, with Collinsville at 0.44% and Sand Springs at 0.39%. Sapulpa follows in third place, at 0.32%
But what does that mean, exactly?
It means that in Sand Springs, one out of every 255 people has died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In Collinsville, it’s one out of every 226 residents, and in Sapulpa, it’s one out of every 313.
At the other end of that scale, one of every 914 Jenks residents has died of COVID-19. In Bixby, it’s 1 of every 822. In Broken Arrow and Tulsa, it’s one of every 517.
'This is not a political thing'
Carter also doesn’t know what to make of people who look at numbers like that and still refuse to consider being vaccinated or wear a mask.
“There are people that do not think that the virus is a real thing,” he said. “The only way I could address that person is, ‘That’s nonsense.’”
But that’s not to say that Carter doesn’t want to talk to people who don’t share his belief in vaccinations, masks and other virus-fighting measures.
“I want to have a good conversation about what is the way forward,” he said. “The election politicized the vaccine, and it shouldn’t have. This is not a political thing.”
To that end, Carter spends less of his time studying COVID death data and more time poring over current case numbers and infection rates, all with an eye toward stemming the tide of rising cases.
During the Aug. 4-11 reporting period, Sand Springs — the seventh-largest municipality in Tulsa County — had the fourth-highest number of active cases at 251. Only the three largest cities in the county were higher: Tulsa, at 2,370; Broken Arrow, at 815; and Owasso, at 299, data show.
The current infection rate — the percentage of residents currently infected with COVID-19 — for Sand Springs was 1.26%, the third-highest of county municipalities. The highest was Collinsville, at 2.10%, followed by Skiatook, at 1.52%.
No other municipality’s infection rate was greater than 1%, and Jenks’ rate was 0.48%.
The total infection rate — how many residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began — mirrors the current infection rate.
Collinsville led, at 38.74%, followed by Skiatook, at 24.54%, with Sand Springs coming in third, at 19.76%. No other municipality was close to or exceeded 20%.
That means one in five Sand Springs residents has been infected with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic so far.
Carter said he uses such information “as a broad wind vane, if you will, for us to know that things are getting better or worse, and if things start getting worse, we need to take more action or offer more solutions to people.”
He points to how city leaders watched the numbers for a long time — longer than some other communities — before putting a mask mandate in place last fall.
“We didn’t jump to a mask ordinance as quickly as Tulsa did,” he said. “I think we were third or fourth, but we did so.”
And then, when the case numbers and infection rates eased, the city eased its mask rules.
“That’s where we were in June … with only five infections,” he said.
But now the numbers are climbing again.
'Concentrating our efforts'
“We will strengthen our mitigation efforts as the numbers get higher,” Carter said.
“That’s not to be interpreted as, ‘We’re thinking about a mask ordinance,’ because that’s not a question that has been brought up yet,” he added.
“We are concentrating our efforts on getting our citizens to get vaccinated.”
Carter told the City Council at its July 26 meeting that if — and when — the city’s active COVID case numbers topped 200, visitors to all city facilities would be asked to wear a mask.
Signs to that effect were posted within the past week.
The mask rule will be in effect for all visitors in all city facilities, including but not limited to the Municipal Building, Carter said.
“That’s important so we can keep our staff at their jobs and doing what they should be doing,” he said.
An exception to the mask rule would be for people at the Case Community Center when exercising or playing sports, he said.
Stephens, the Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman, said such “community mitigation efforts can make a difference, and that’s why we continue to impress the importance of vaccination, masking, social distancing, staying home when you’re sick and other measures. We really believe that this layered prevention approach is making a difference.”
Will it be enough?
“I think we’re getting ready to see with schools,” Carter said, noting that last year, students and school districts alike found a variety of ways to carry on, from in-person classes with masks, distancing and other measures to virtual schooling.
“Now it looks like schools by far are going to be under the new mandate that they can’t require masks,” he said. “We’ll see. We’ll see what that means.
“We can’t sit here and not try anything to help ourselves. That’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.”