One for the books: Married educators are both SSPS Site Teachers of the Year

It’s not so unusual, especially in a smaller city, for two teachers in the same school district to be married to each other.

And it’s possibly not terribly unusual that married teachers in the same school district might at some point both be named the Teacher of the Year for their school sites.

But it’s probably pretty rare that married teachers in the same school district might both be named Teacher of the Year for their school sites in the very same year.

Yet that’s just what has happened this year in Sand Springs Public Schools.

Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Charles Page Freshman Academy.

Her wife, Madison Orme, is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Early Childhood Education Center.

Lots of couples struggle to figure out their work-life balance, but that equation can be even more complicated when they work in the same field, not to mention sharing an employer.

Married only a year and a half, Knowlton-Orme, 31, and Orme, 30, have figured out a few things, though.

“We’ve had to really set some boundaries,” Knowlton-Orme said.

Otherwise, “we could easily spend our whole evenings problem-solving and planning and stuff,” Orme added.

“We’re like a little PLC (professional learning community),” Knowlton-Orme said. “We do a lot of classroom management discussion and assessment ideas if something’s not working. … Usually it’s her helping me.

“But we’ve had to say, ‘We’ve got to stop talking about work.’”

The couple said they enjoy making dinner together every night and try not to check email over the weekends. And over summer break, they really take a step back and focus more on life away from the classroom.

But one of their biggest successes has come from making the most of their time at school, individually.

Commuting together from their Tulsa home to Sand Springs and with their schedules based on different school bells, they each have an additional hour — Knowlton-Orme in the morning and Orme in the afternoon — to handle their own “schoolwork,” such as grading papers, responding to emails from parents and so forth.

Getting a lot of these tasks done during their separate free hours means they can increase the hours they spend together. More time together is a goal, but it won’t likely be in a classroom together.

“I think all the time about becoming a TA (teaching assistant) so I could work with her all the time,” Knowlton-Orme said, “but we couldn’t afford a pay cut. We don’t get paid enough as it is.”

In fact, Knowlton-Orme, a native of Stigler who has taught in Sand Springs for her entire eight years in education, is already working toward a goal that would lead her away from the classroom.

She’s in her first semester of online classes to get a master’s degree in community counseling from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Although she still wants to work with kids in a school setting, the atmosphere in public education is changing, and perhaps not for the better, she said.

With Knowlton-Orme’s “position in high school, with the recent election and as a gay person,” Orme said, “you feel a little bit scared to stay in the classroom.”

“I worry,” Knowlton-Orme agreed. “I try to be really careful. It’s literature. (But) I don’t talk about the same things I used to talk about, and I’m very careful.

“I’m more careful than I ever was to not say anything that could be taken out of context,” she said. “I really stick to the book and just teach to the test — which is what teachers try not to do, but they’re forcing you. They really put you in a box.”

On some level, Orme — a teacher for seven years who is in her fourth year at Sand Springs after spending three years at Darnaby Elementary School in Union Public Schools — has it a lot easier by teaching 4-year-olds, but some of her concerns are the same.

“I love it, and I have a lot of fun day to day, but it is hard to keep staying in it when you feel less and less valued in what you’re doing,” she said.

Those sentiments don’t reflect their feelings about their colleagues, however, who were effusive in their support for both women when the Site Teacher of the Year honors were announced.

“It’s so nice to know that your colleagues are seeing what you’re doing, because they’re all doing such great stuff, too,” Orme said.

“It’s validating,” Knowlton-Orme said. “It makes you want to try.”

Knowlton-Orme was alerted that Orme was going to receive the honor for the ECEC, so she arranged for Orme’s parents — both retired educators — to be on hand for the center’s weekly “Sandite Celebration” gathering at which an announcement would be made.

But for Knowlton-Orme, who also was named a Site Teacher of the Year for 2019-20, there was much less hoopla. In fact, she didn’t even hear the announcement about her honor over the intercom.

Once she learned of the recognition, she texted Orme and said, “Hey, I won, too!”

“I had high hopes that she was going to win,” Orme said, “but she was trying to downplay it.”

“I wanted it to be a big deal for her,” Knowlton-Orme said. “She’s amazing at her job. She had it coming.”

And finally, there’s the big question: Who’s going to win?

After a pause, Knowlton-Orme answered first: “Neither of us.”

With both of them laughing, Orme added: “Jessica Sprague. She should win. She 3D-printed a heart.”

If given a vote, would they vote for each other and not for themselves?

“Yeah, we probably would,” Knowlton-Orme said.

“Or,” Orme added, “we’d both vote for Jessica.”