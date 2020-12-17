On the job training: Pratt Elementary fifth graders take part in BizTown virtual experience

Mindy Lee was a key cog in Pratt Elementary becoming the first of the Sand Springs Public Schools to participate in Junior Achievement BizTown Adventures 14 years ago.
Even as COVID-19 had changed the popular work-readiness fair that focuses on entrepreneurship and financial literacy into a virtual experience, the school counselor at Pratt wanted to make sure her 70-plus fifth-grade students did not miss out in 2020.
“I hate that they had to miss out on the real day because it doesn’t do it justice,” Lee said. “Normally they get to go to Tulsa in person and it’s such an amazing experience. But even to do it virtually, it’s just a great program for kids to apply what they’re learning in the classroom to a real-world setting.”
Students took part in various experiences throughout the day on Dec. 11. The virtual BizTown experience also allowed students learning from home to participate as well.
Participants had the option to pick roles and learned the impact and required skills associated with each role.
“For example, some of them learned what it was like to hire people,” Lee said. “They had to sort through resumes, figure out the pay scale and realize if you hire somebody with more experience, you’re going to have to pay them more. So you have to weight your options.”
Using the Google Expeditions program, students experienced a virtual reality fieldtrip to the YouTube offices at the corporate headquarters of the video-sharing company.
“The kids got to see it’s more than just sitting in front of your computer creating videos,” Lee said.
Students had the opportunity to create their own advertisements for businesses that partner with BizTown. Kids also learned virtual interview etiquette through Google Meets and about the experience needed to secure a job in one of their current areas of interest.
“One of the goals is trying to get them to think beyond into the future,” Lee said.
Lee said the BizTown experience helps students understand the link between the classroom and workforce.
“What I hope is they learn those real-life skills that will carry into when they are getting jobs,” Lee said. “And I hope what they learn in the classroom, it carries real-life value.”
