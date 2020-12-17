On the job training: Pratt Elementary fifth graders take part in BizTown virtual experience

Mindy Lee was a key cog in Pratt Elementary becoming the first of the Sand Springs Public Schools to participate in Junior Achievement BizTown Adventures 14 years ago.

Even as COVID-19 had changed the popular work-readiness fair that focuses on entrepreneurship and financial literacy into a virtual experience, the school counselor at Pratt wanted to make sure her 70-plus fifth-grade students did not miss out in 2020.

“I hate that they had to miss out on the real day because it doesn’t do it justice,” Lee said. “Normally they get to go to Tulsa in person and it’s such an amazing experience. But even to do it virtually, it’s just a great program for kids to apply what they’re learning in the classroom to a real-world setting.”

Students took part in various experiences throughout the day on Dec. 11. The virtual BizTown experience also allowed students learning from home to participate as well.

Participants had the option to pick roles and learned the impact and required skills associated with each role.