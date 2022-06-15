OmniTRAX honors 'safe shippers' with donation to Sand Springs Fire Department

The Sand Springs Railway Co., a managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented a $5,000 community donation to the Sand Springs Fire Department at a ceremony last week honoring Sand Springs’ recipients of the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award.

The award recognizes companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded cars with no accidental releases during the previous year.

“The Safe Shipper Awards provide an excellent opportunity to publicly honor the shared commitment to safety we have with our shipping partners,” OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Operations John Bradley said.

“These five companies continue to demonstrate their thoughtful service to their customers and the local community.”

The 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipients for Sand Springs are Brenntag Southwest Inc., Centennial Energy, Northwood Asphalt Terminal, Adjuvants Unlimited and Sterling Specialty Chemicals LLC.

Contributions of $1,000 in each award winner’s name were made to the Fire Department.

“The Sand Springs Fire Department is committed to preserving the safety of those who live, work, invest in or visit our community, so we truly appreciate the shared commitment to operational safety exhibited by these award winners and the Sand Springs Railway Company,” Fire Chief Justin Hall said.

“This generous donation provides invaluable support to help us protect Sand Springs’ lives, property and our environment.”

As one of North America’s largest and fastest-growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX is the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group.

Its core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply-chain management services to railroad and port companies to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies.

Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX.