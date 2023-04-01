The INCOG Area Agency on Aging’s ombudsman program is looking for a few good volunteers who have a special place in their hearts for elderly or disabled people living in institutional settings and who seek meaningful ways to spend their spare time.

Ombudsman volunteer training starts in just a few days.

Volunteers act as advocates for residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care centers in Tulsa, Creek and Osage counties.

The volunteers help make sure residents are getting the care they need and are being treated with dignity and respect.

Volunteers also educate residents and their family members about residents’ rights and provide support as they all adjust to the unfamiliar surroundings and new routines.

The Ombudsman Program hosts regular training sessions for potential volunteers or people who just want to learn more about the program.

Training is free, and there is no obligation to volunteer afterward. Attendees can simply use the session to learn about the rules and regulations of long-term care facilities.

The next volunteer training is scheduled for April 10-14.

For more information or to sign up for training, call the Senior Information Line at 800-211-2116 or contact any of the following ombudsmen supervisors: Lesley Smiley, 918-359-1022, lsmiley@incog.org; Cathy Sullins, 918-359-1020, csullins@incog.org; or Chris Gruszeczki, 918-359-1021, cgruszeczki@incog.org.

These supervisors also can provide other information about long-term care facilities in Tulsa, Creek and Osage counties.