Olivet Baptist set to debut virtual drive-in Christmas show Friday through Sunday

Olivet Baptist Church has transformed its Christmas program into a drive-in movie atmosphere for others to enjoy during pandemic-impacted holiday season.

Located at 155 N. 65th Ave., Olivet Baptist will host a drive-up virtual Christmas show from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The free event is open to the public will tell the story of Jesus through a projection show on the walls outside the church.

Those who wish to attend will drive up to the church and be guided where to park by church members. Attendees will stay in their vehicles and catch the audio through a designated radio frequency. The show is expected to last 10-12 minutes duration with three shows planned for each hour.

Worship Pastor Matt Crook said Olivet Baptist is thought to have only outdoor projection Christmas program in the Tulsa area this holiday season.

“We thought with Covid and social distance churches are not able to do their normal Christmas program,” Crook said. “It was just a way we felt we could show the love of Christ at Christmas, but we could still be safe in a Covid environment.”