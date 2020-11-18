Old Town Cafe offers a free Thanksgiving meal

A Sand Springs restaurant owner is once again doing his part to make sure local residents can have a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Old Town Café owner Ahmed Beik and his staff will be offering free Thanksgiving meals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 207 N. Lincoln Ave.

Beik gave free meals away a year ago, the first time he had in several years. The event was so well-attended the restaurant is to once again opening its doors.

“We had a lot of people in here last year so (Beik) wanted to do it again,” said Crissy Manning, a waitress and hostess at Old Town Café. “Especially with the hard times people are having this year. There are just so many homeless people who have lost their jobs and they can’t provide for their families. We want to provide ourselves for others less fortunate and take care of them.”

Everyone is welcome to the free meal.

The meal will include turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry slices, a choice of pumpkin, sweet potato or pecan pie along with a dinner roll.

In complying with COVID-19 protocols, Manning said staff will wear masks and tables will be separated for social distancing purposes.

