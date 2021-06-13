"Old Leader building" gets a makeover: Mural honors history of city, newspaper

When Tim Studebaker was growing up in the Sand Springs area, he'd go into the old Sand Springs Leader building to buy a paper or place an ad for one of his mother's garage sales.
It likely never occurred to him that one day, he’d own that building.
Studebaker is not a journalist, and the Leader is no longer published in the building at 303 N. McKinley Ave.
Things do change.
But history has a funny way of sticking around. In this story, it’s stuck on the north wall of the building, now called the Studebaker Law Firm, in the form of a stunning new mural.
Studebaker grew up west of Sand Springs and went to Keystone schools until the eighth grade, then attended Clyde Boyd Junior High School and graduated from Charles Page High School in 1978.
The proud Sandite went to the University of Tulsa for both his undergraduate degree and his law degree, and eventually he got around to moving back to Sand Springs, settling here in 2006.
“I don’t know if it was my intention to come back, but the opportunity just presented itself,” he said. “I love it here. I love the town. It’s a great place to live.”
The office — Studebaker’s legal practice, which is limited to probates, wills and trusts — was always elsewhere, though.
“I had looked at a few properties in Tulsa,” he said, “but they weren’t big enough or didn’t have any parking — there was always something that dissuaded me.”
And then he heard that the “old Leader building” was available.
“It was a good location,” he said, one that “just had everything that we needed.”
“I just thought, ‘This would be a perfect opportunity.’ It’s close to my home, and everything just worked out,” he said.
“I kind of just feel like this is where I was meant to be.”
Studebaker bought the building seven months ago, on Nov. 9, and moved in on Dec. 28.
“Obviously we had to do a major remodel, but everything we did was basically cosmetic,” he said.
“We took out some walls — the main wall that divided the lobby from the back of the building. But we didn’t do any major construction.”
But the north exterior wall of the building kept nagging at him.
“That side of the building was just kind of blank and ugly,” he said. “Part of the paint had peeled off, and I knew I needed to do something.”
Studebaker said his legal assistant, Paty Seratte, came up with the idea for a mural.
“We drove around and looked at murals here in town,” he said. “Paty and I talked about what would be some of the historical things we would want to use. Obviously I couldn’t put everything, because I only have 50 feet of wall to use.
“Somehow I wanted to pay homage to the newspaper,” Studebaker said. “This has been the Sand Springs Leader building forever, and I want to remember that, but I also want to pay homage to Sand Springs history.”
Studebaker began consulting with Scott Taylor, the founder and executive creator of Color Pop Art Lab in Tulsa, who said he “wanted to think of something that would tie everything together. It’s in the newspaper building, so I felt like I wanted the newspaper element to be central.”
Taylor developed a proposal, “and we decided to go with it,” Studebaker said. “It was Scott’s idea to use the newspapers as a backdrop, which I thought was just ingenious.”
Studebaker noted that right in the center of the mural is a picture of town founder Charles Page and his motto: “Think Right.”
“That’s the anchor of our wall,” he said, “because without him, this town wouldn’t be here, probably.”
Studebaker said public reaction to the mural so far has been very positive and that he’s “had a few people stop me and tell me they like the wall.”
The artist who painted the mural recounted a similar experience.
“Every day I was working down there someone new would stop by and say something about it,” said Jamie Henderson, who works for Taylor at Color Pop Art Lab. “It was very cool how many people would stop and tell me stories. I actually learned quite a bit.”
Henderson, who said she has been painting murals for 23 years, said this one took close to 100 hours to complete.
She said technical aspects of the job — some issues with mold on the surface required a do-over early on — were the hardest parts, aside from weather and darkness, which come with the territory.
“I actually found it really interesting,” Henderson said, adding that historical murals are some of her favorite projects.
“I think it’s really important to memorialize things from the past so that people don’t forget, and I think it’s always nice to do that in a way that’s beautiful and speaks to people.”
Taylor said his company also recently completed a large historical mural in Sapulpa, which was a privately funded gift to the city.
Such murals require almost as much work online as they do at the actual job site, he said.
“Whenever we do a historical mural like this, we just do a deep dive into research on the internet,” he said. “Anytime we get a chance as a company to do murals that really honor the heritage of the state and towns, that’s just really significant to me.
“It’s a huge honor to feel like I’m placing a mark permanently in the city for everyone to enjoy,” Taylor said. “I hope people look at this mural and are inspired to continue researching themselves and learn about history.”
Studebaker, too, looks at the mural with an eye toward both the past and the future.
“I hope that it continues to be part of this building for a long, long time, even after I’m gone,” he said. “And for future generations, I hope it will be enough to start conversations and maybe teach them something they didn’t know about the town.
“Even my kids — they had no idea there used to be a trolley here,” Studebaker said. “They just thought that was fascinating.
“That’s just one generation. Think about my grandkids and other generations that will come up,” he said.
“There’s a lot of history here, and I just have a small portion of it on my wall.”