"Old Leader building" gets a makeover: Mural honors history of city, newspaper

The artist who painted the mural recounted a similar experience.

“Every day I was working down there someone new would stop by and say something about it,” said Jamie Henderson, who works for Taylor at Color Pop Art Lab. “It was very cool how many people would stop and tell me stories. I actually learned quite a bit.”

Henderson, who said she has been painting murals for 23 years, said this one took close to 100 hours to complete.

She said technical aspects of the job — some issues with mold on the surface required a do-over early on — were the hardest parts, aside from weather and darkness, which come with the territory.

“I actually found it really interesting,” Henderson said, adding that historical murals are some of her favorite projects.

“I think it’s really important to memorialize things from the past so that people don’t forget, and I think it’s always nice to do that in a way that’s beautiful and speaks to people.”

Taylor said his company also recently completed a large historical mural in Sapulpa, which was a privately funded gift to the city.

Such murals require almost as much work online as they do at the actual job site, he said.