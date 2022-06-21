Oklahoma's Promise college scholarship deadline is June 30

The deadline for a popular state scholarship program is quickly approaching for Oklahoma students who just completed eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grade.

June 30 is the last day for those students to enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise, a state scholarship program that allows high school students from families whose annual income is $60,000 or less the opportunity to earn free college tuition.

Special income provisions apply to children adopted from certain court-ordered custody situations and children in the custody of court-appointed legal guardians.

This is the final opportunity for students who were 11th graders in the 2021-22 school year to apply for the program.

“We encourage eligible students who just completed eighth through 11th grade to sign up for Oklahoma’s Promise today,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett.

“Over the last three decades, this transformational scholarship program has helped more than 100,000 students achieve the dream of a college education.”

The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship covers tuition at any public college or university in the state for up to five years until the completion of a bachelor’s degree or a maximum of 129 credit hours.

It will also pay a portion of the tuition at an accredited Oklahoma private college or a public career technology center for certain programs that are eligible for federal financial aid.

The scholarship amount does not include fees, books, supplies, or room and board.

Students enrolled in Oklahoma’s Promise must attend class regularly, take a 17-unit college preparatory curriculum, pass those courses with at least a 2.50 grade-point average and achieve an overall GPA of at least 2.50 to be eligible for the scholarship.

Students must agree to stay out of serious trouble and avoid drugs and alcohol.

Students also must meet certain income, academic, and conduct requirements while in college to receive and retain the scholarship.

The Oklahoma Legislature created Oklahoma’s Promise in 1992 as an incentive for middle and high school students to commit to academic success and prepare for college.

In 2007, the Legislature established a dedicated funding source for the program that has helped ensure that scholarships earned by Oklahoma’s Promise students are fully paid each year.

An estimated 15,000 students will receive the scholarship in 2022-23.

For more information or to apply online, go to okpromise.org. Information is also available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu or calling 800-858-1840.