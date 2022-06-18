Oklahomans asked to complete intercity bus survey

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is conducting a survey to determine the need for and use of intercity bus transportation in Oklahoma.

Intercity bus service is regularly scheduled bus service for the general public that operates with limited stops over fixed routes connecting two or more urban areas not in close proximity; has the capacity for transporting baggage carried by passengers; and makes meaningful connections with scheduled intercity bus service to more distant points if such service is available.

Part of the Statewide Intercity Bus Needs Assessment process involves having residents complete a five-minute online survey.

The results will be used to inform the study team’s assessment of existing intercity bus service in Oklahoma and support recommendations for the funding of intercity bus service in the future.

The survey will be open until July 8. Take the survey here: forms.office.com/r/kxhiD9S4WG.