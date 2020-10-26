Oklahoma Watch: Students find shortcuts, cheats as virtual schooling drags on in pandemic

Exact Path, which adapts to individual students, makes it more challenging to use online social networks to find answers. And the company works with popular homework help sites to ensure its content is not posted there.

One of the most effective things teachers can do to prevent cheating is to design their own online curriculum, or at least supplement the platform’s assignments with their own, said Derald Glover, assistant executive director of the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

Parent Nicole Wisel wishes her children’s school district, Cimarron Public Schools, would figure out an alternative to Edgenuity.

“We hate it,” she said. “Our teachers are being paid to be proctors, and that’s it. They don’t even know what these kids are doing.”

The prerecorded video lessons are too long, she says, and one of her children, who is autistic, says the instructors in the videos are “creepy.”

Chuck Anglin, Cimarron Public Schools’ superintendent, said he likes to use Edgenuity to offer extra classes in a normal year. Choosing it for virtual learning this year was making “the best of a bad situation,” he said.

He agrees that when kids are learning from home, the onus to prevent cheating is mostly on parents.