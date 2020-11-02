Oklahoma State Election Board shares tips for Tuesday's voters

Polls across the state open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Election Day voting.

The State Election Board says this is a unique election year for many reasons – the pandemic, a recent ice storm, and a surge in voter registration numbers.

State Election Board Secretary, Paul Ziriax, says Oklahoma county election boards are prepared.

“Our county election boards are facing challenges they’ve never experienced before, but they have been preparing for this election for months. We want to assure Oklahomans that every registered voter that wants to vote will be able to vote. This election will be conducted safely, fairly, and securely. We ask that voters be patient and courteous not only to other voters, but election workers as well,” Ziriax said.

The State Election Board offers these tips for successful voting in the 2020 General Election:

ELECTION DAY HOURS

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.