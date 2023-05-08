The Sand Springs-based Oklahoma Rage tackle football team earned its first program shutout Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, defeating Women’s Football Alliance Midwest Division 3 rival the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards (1-2) by a score of 26-0.
The Rage, 2-1 overall, is now 2-0 against teams from its division. The Rage will next travel to Omaha for a May 20 matchup against the Nebraska Pride (1-2), a Division 2 program.
The Rage will return to Sand Springs on June 3 for its home finale to host Zydeco Spice (1-2) in a rematch of the Rage’s season opener. The Rage won 34-12 when the two teams met April 22 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The Rage will close out its season June 10, taking on the OKC Lady Force (3-0) in Oklahoma City.
All games begin at 7 p.m. All home games will be played at Charles Page High School’s Memorial Stadium, 600 N. Adams Road in Sand Springs.
People are also reading…
For more information, see the Oklahoma Rage Facebook page.