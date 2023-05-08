The Sand Springs-based Oklahoma Rage tackle football team earned its first program shutout Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, defeating Women’s Football Alliance Midwest Division 3 rival the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards (1-2) by a score of 26-0.

The Rage, 2-1 overall, is now 2-0 against teams from its division. The Rage will next travel to Omaha for a May 20 matchup against the Nebraska Pride (1-2), a Division 2 program.

The Rage will return to Sand Springs on June 3 for its home finale to host Zydeco Spice (1-2) in a rematch of the Rage’s season opener. The Rage won 34-12 when the two teams met April 22 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Rage will close out its season June 10, taking on the OKC Lady Force (3-0) in Oklahoma City.

All games begin at 7 p.m. All home games will be played at Charles Page High School’s Memorial Stadium, 600 N. Adams Road in Sand Springs.

For more information, see the Oklahoma Rage Facebook page.