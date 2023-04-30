The Sand Springs-based Oklahoma Rage lost its home opener 22-14 in a hard-fought battle against the Austin Outlaws on Saturday.
Rage halfback and outside linebacker Nicole Ingraham said the team fought hard against Austin (1-1), a Division 2 team.
The Rage won its first game of the season 34-12 against Women’s Football Alliance Midwest Division 3 rival Zydeco Spice on April 22 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The Rage (1-1) will host the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards (1-1) in a Division 3 matchup Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.