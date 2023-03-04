Members of the Oklahoma Rage women’s professional tackle football team take to the streets in downtown Sand Springs on Friday afternoon to try to drum up support and sponsors. Players also sold cake pops, bringing in more than $400. The team, which belongs to the Women’s Football Alliance, is based in Sand Springs, with practices and home games taking place at Charles Page High School. Reality Fitness, Elite Training, Broadway Barber Shop and Sand Springs Collision Repair are among the team’s local sponsors. The Rage’s first home game is Saturday, April 29, against the Austin Outlaws. For more information, follow the Oklahoma Rage Facebook page.