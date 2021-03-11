Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation seeking Teen Leaders program applicants

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is seeking applicants for its 2021-22 Teen Leaders class. Applications are due April 1.

Now in its ninth year, the program is open to high school students entering their sophomore, junior and senior years.

Through group activities and panel discussions with OMRF scientists and state civic leaders, the program gives teenagers the tools to become change-makers in their communities and learn how they can become advocates for medical research and improving human health.

“Each year, this program inspires students to give back to their communities,” program coordinator Caroline Allen said. “We’re excited to welcome another class of young leaders who will become difference-makers for OMRF and Oklahoma.”

Selected students will learn the fundamentals of fundraising and development, board structure, networking, and using social media.

Teens will also work together on a special event to cap off program activities next spring.

Group sessions will begin in September and continue through the 2021-22 school year. Although the program has traditionally taken place in person, it was held virtually during the past year.