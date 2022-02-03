Oklahoma Blood Institute, Red Cross pleading for donors

A pandemic-related critically low blood supply is being made much worse by the wintry weather in the area.

Blood drives are being canceled, and donors are unable to make it to their donation appointments, blood-bank officials say.

Both the Oklahoma Blood Institute and the American Red Cross are encouraging all area residents to make blood donation a priority now more than ever to ensure that patients have the life-saving blood products they need.

Donors who can safely travel to donor centers are encouraged to do so.

Both organizations also have upcoming blood drives in Sand Springs.

The OBI will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Lake Drive.

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

For more information, call the Oklahoma Blood Institute at 918-703-4800 or go online to obi.org or call the Red Cross at (918) 831-1100 or go online to redcrossblood.org/.

