Oklahoma Blood Institute antibody testing will reveal source of donor's COVID immunity

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering antibody testing through Jan. 31 that will allow blood donors to know more about the status of their immunity to COVID-19.

The new testing will provide blood donors a broader understanding of their bodies’ immune response, whether those antibodies come from natural infection or from the vaccine and boosters.

Previously, the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s ability to test for donors’ COVID exposure was limited to a detectable immune response from prior infection. The improved method will also detect if an individual has antibodies from having received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO.

As understanding of the virus advances, knowing whether a person has detectable immunity to COVID may well be beneficial in future health decisions, including assessing the risk of reinfection or transmission.

Being aware of immune status could eventually factor into informed decisions around timing booster vaccines, attending large public gatherings, or gathering with friends and family members.