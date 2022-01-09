Oklahoma Blood Institute antibody testing will reveal source of donor's COVID immunity

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering antibody testing through Jan. 31 that will allow blood donors to know more about the status of their immunity to COVID-19.
The new testing will provide blood donors a broader understanding of their bodies’ immune response, whether those antibodies come from natural infection or from the vaccine and boosters.
Previously, the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s ability to test for donors’ COVID exposure was limited to a detectable immune response from prior infection. The improved method will also detect if an individual has antibodies from having received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO.
As understanding of the virus advances, knowing whether a person has detectable immunity to COVID may well be beneficial in future health decisions, including assessing the risk of reinfection or transmission.
Being aware of immune status could eventually factor into informed decisions around timing booster vaccines, attending large public gatherings, or gathering with friends and family members.
The need for immediate blood donations remains critically high in Oklahoma and across the country.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Blood is needed every two seconds and has no substitute. Donating blood takes about an hour and can save the lives of as many as three local patients, according to OBI.
Two OBI blood drives are scheduled in Sand Springs this month.
The first is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. The second is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Sand Springs Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th West Ave.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 877-340-8777 or go online to obi.org.