OkieSpice set to host Holidaze with Friends on Saturday

Okie Cheese

OkieSpice & Trade Co. is at 107 N. Main St., Sand Springs. 

 Tom Gilbert

OkieSpice and Trade Co. will host more than 20 local vendors Saturday for Holidaze with Friends.

The outdoor event will take place around the back of OkieSpice, located at 107 N. Main St.

Patrons will be treated to a variety of tasty treats and art just in time for Christmas. The event includes different jellies, butters, jerky, salsa, seasonings, snacks, sauces, honey, cupcakes, spices, crafts, holiday wreaths, local artwork and many other products for the holiday season.

