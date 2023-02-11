With spring around the corner, Oklahomans are enjoying a break from higher transmission rates of flu and COVID-19, according to data released this week.

Active COVID-19 infections are down nearly 35% in the past month, while the three-day average for COVID-related ICU patients is down about 50%. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases reported to state health officials has decreased 36% since the Jan. 12 update.

“The case count has been trending down since Dec. 18 and is continuing downward,” Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of My Health Data Network, said Thursday, adding that COVID “is closing in on a low point we haven’t seen in quite a while.”

“The big picture is that we’re in pretty good shape for the moment,” he said, adding that COVID soon should be treated as endemic, similar to influenza.

The vast majority of the state continues to be in the red, or high, level for COVID-19 community transmission for the week ending Feb. 4, including both Tulsa and Osage counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This means that the virus is spreading easily, although the numbers are once again an improvement over the previous week.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients, shows two-thirds of the state at green, or good, levels, including Tulsa County. Osage County is shown as yellow, representing medium concern.

Deaths in the state increased by 63 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Feb. 4:

New weekly cases: 2,600 (down from 3,569 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 371 (down from 510 the previous week)

Active cases: 6,354 (down from 7,613 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 55 (down from 77 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,278,295 (up from 1,274,911 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,767 (up from 17,704 the previous week)