Oil terminal acquisition has Sand Springs asphalt plant paving its own way

Since 2010, the company has only grown. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, “we put down 300,000 tons of asphalt in 2020,” he said.

Quattrocchi said the company has a full estimating team plus three asphalt teams and works primarily on commercial projects.

“We work with a lot of general contractors,” he said. “We do a lot of stuff for the counties” and area municipalities but not a lot of residential work because it’s usually cost-prohibitive.

Quattrocchi said the company completed all the paving at Keystone Lake for the recent Ironman Tulsa competition, where asphalt ramps allowed athletes to get into and out of the lake for the swimming portion of the triathlon.

Dunham’s currently makes six to eight asphalt mixes for different needs, Quattrocchi said, adding that everything the company does at the plant is 80% or more recyclable.

“Everything that we mill out” when taking up old asphalt “goes back to the plant to a rock crusher to go back into and be remixed with new asphalt oil,” he said.

For its efforts, Dunham’s received the 2020-21 Diamond Achievement Commendation from the National Asphalt Pavement Association, Quattrocchi said.