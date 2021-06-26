Oil terminal acquisition has Sand Springs asphalt plant paving its own way

Dunham’s Asphalt Services’ plant has been growing steadily for a decade, but a recent acquisition now allows the company to control its product from the beginning of the manufacturing process to its installation.
And despite the seeming contradiction between asphalt and environmentalism, the company also is placing a big emphasis on being green.
Ryan Quattrocchi, a project estimator and manager for Dunham’s Asphalt Services, said the company’s recent purchase of an oil terminal adjacent to the Sand Springs plant means that “now we are essentially in control of the oil.”
And that gives the company oversight of “everything from the oil production to the asphalt production,” Quattrocchi said. “The acquisition of the oil terminal allows us to be a full-service asphalt company.”
Eddie Dunham is the founder and CEO of the company, which he started in 1994.
“He’s almost 62, and his famous line is, ‘We’re just getting started,’” Quattrocchi said, adding, “I see (in him) someone in his hometown who has continued to stay in his community and thrive and create business and commerce in the area.”
Dunham began small, striping parking lots with equipment he bought from his brother. In 2007, he incorporated the asphalt plant, Quattrocchi said.
Since 2010, the company has only grown. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, “we put down 300,000 tons of asphalt in 2020,” he said.
Quattrocchi said the company has a full estimating team plus three asphalt teams and works primarily on commercial projects.
“We work with a lot of general contractors,” he said. “We do a lot of stuff for the counties” and area municipalities but not a lot of residential work because it’s usually cost-prohibitive.
Quattrocchi said the company completed all the paving at Keystone Lake for the recent Ironman Tulsa competition, where asphalt ramps allowed athletes to get into and out of the lake for the swimming portion of the triathlon.
Dunham’s currently makes six to eight asphalt mixes for different needs, Quattrocchi said, adding that everything the company does at the plant is 80% or more recyclable.
“Everything that we mill out” when taking up old asphalt “goes back to the plant to a rock crusher to go back into and be remixed with new asphalt oil,” he said.
For its efforts, Dunham’s received the 2020-21 Diamond Achievement Commendation from the National Asphalt Pavement Association, Quattrocchi said.
“We are one of only two companies in Oklahoma to receive the award this year,” he said, adding that the honor recognizes outstanding services and practices.
“They want to know: 'How clean is your smokestack? How far are you away from residents?' Basically, are you meeting the standards?” he said, adding that the award brings with it certain production requirements.
Quattrocchi said the company doesn’t shy away from the extra effort when it comes to protecting the community.
“We want to be seen as someone who started in Sand Springs and isn’t going anywhere,” he said.