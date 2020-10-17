 Skip to main content
OHP arrests Sand Springs man in suspected DUI crash involving three children

OHP arrests Sand Springs man in suspected DUI crash involving three children

OHP stock car

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a suspected DUI-related crash Friday evening involving a man and three children, all Sand Springs residences. FILE PHOTO

 file

A Sand Springs man was arrested Friday night after troopers reported he ran off the road and struck a road sign with three children in the vehicle.

Russell Wells, 35, refused treatment following a crash driving westbound on I-44 near 33rd West Avenue. Tulsa Fire Department members spent nearly two hours extricating a 9-year-old boy who had been pinned inside the vehicle.

The boy was transported by EMSA to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, in stable condition after sustaining head, trunk and leg injuries. An 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl were also riding in the 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche when the crash occurred at around 7 p.m. The other two children were not injured.

Wells was taken to Tulsa County jail on a complaint of driving under the influence.

