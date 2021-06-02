OESC blames fraud as part of 80% jobless claim surge

Initial jobless claims jumped 80% two weeks ago in the state, the largest numeric increase in first-time claims in the nation, which local officials are attributing at least in part to fraud.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported last week that 15,545 initial jobless claims were filed in the state for the week ending Saturday, compared to 6,901 who filed the prior week.

The 80% increase in weekly claims is also the largest rate of increase in weekly claims in the state since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials blamed the large increase in initial jobless claims on fraudsters trying to scoop up federal benefits before they disappear.

“The relatively large increases in initial and continued claims this week are the result of fraudulent activity coupled with the approaching end of federal benefits,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Fraudsters are increasing their activity nationwide to try and catch the last federal dollars, but we are aware of this fraud and are taking steps to identify and curb this activity.

“I think it’s important to note that these numbers are claims filed, not claims processed and paid out.”