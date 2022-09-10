Oct. 8 race in Sand Springs to shed light on pregnancy and infant loss

Grieving is hard enough without going through it alone, yet many couples who lose a baby during pregnancy or childbirth do just that.

Paige and Austin Ryan were excitedly preparing for the birth of their first baby early in 2018 when they learned during a doctor’s appointment at 38 weeks that their son no longer had a heartbeat.

“The pregnancy was pretty regular, honestly,” Paige Ryan said. “With it being my first, I didn’t know a whole lot, obviously, but everything went very normal up until our last appointment.”

Jacob Austin Ryan was stillborn on Jan. 23, 2018.

“That sent us into a spiral,” Austin Ryan said. But in the aftermath, he added, “we had so many people reach out about their previous losses that had never been talked about.”

“When it first happens to you, you feel so isolated,” Paige Ryan said, “but the more people who come out, you realize, ‘I’m not alone at all.’”

The Ryans didn’t want to be isolated in their grief, and they didn’t want to be oblivious to others who were experiencing similar pain, so they organized a run at Case Community Park in October 2018, just nine months after they lost Jacob, to draw attention to the issue.

Five years later, the event has grown. The Ryans have partnered with Matt and Cassie Barnett — whose daughter, Elizabeth Jane “Elle” Barnett, was stillborn in August 2021 — as race organizers for the 2022 Pregnancy & Infant Loss 5K and Fun Run.

Proceeds from the race, set for Oct. 8, will be donated to two nonprofit organizations: Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep and Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death.

The race, held each year since 2018 except for 2020, when COVID-19 led to its cancellation, has drawn about 200 participants in each of the past couple of events. The event wasn’t timed the first year but has been chip-timed since 2019 through Tatur Racing of Tulsa.

Although the race has always been held at Case Park, the Ryans — both Sand Springs natives and 2007 Charles Page High School graduates — have long-term hopes of moving the event downtown to draw more people to what they see as the heart of Sand Springs.

But one thing that won’t likely change is the approximate date of the race.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Oct. 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, so the couple has always held the race close to that date.

The Ryans never received an exact cause of Jacob’s death, with doctors essentially explaining to them that sometimes such things just happen.

“But we were both really ready to try again (to have children) after Paige healed from the C-section,” Austin Ryan said.

Eighteen months after losing their son, the couple celebrated the birth of daughter Joanna, whom they call Jo, and exactly two years later, daughter June was born.

Even though they now have two toddler daughters, their son is never far from their minds. The race is one way they can keep his memory alive.

“It started totally with him in mind, obviously,” Paige Ryan said, “but now it’s growing into a bigger and more beautiful thing. It’s really cool to be able to honor other families and other babies that have left.”