OBI operating under blood emergency; donors needed

The OBI requires 1,200 donors each day to keep a healthy supply of blood on the shelf.

“O-negative is the universal blood type and is always in need,” Roberts said. “However, all blood types are important.”

Winter is always a tough time for blood banks, but COVID-19-related issues are complicating matters this year.

One problem is that fewer donors are available at any given time because people are sick with the coronavirus.

Another concern, according to the OBI, is that would-be donors are confused about whether they’re eligible to donate at all, and, if so, whether it’s better to donate whole blood or convalescent plasma.

Plasma is the yellow, liquid part of blood that contains antibodies, or proteins made by the body in response to infections. Convalescent plasma from patients who have already recovered from COVID-19 may contain antibodies against the coronavirus, so the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval for the plasma to be given to hospitalized COVID-19 patients to try to help them recover.

Blood or plasma – “the greatest need is for both, Roberts said. “It’s important that OBI maintain a safe blood supply for the state since we supply over 95% of the hospitals in the state.