The Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs in conjunction with the Stop the Hate in the 918 event.

Although walk-in donors are welcome at the “Spread the Love” blood drive, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the Case Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, appointments can be made online to avoid a possible wait.

Generally speaking, anyone who is healthy and feeling well and who meets age and weight qualifications can donate blood.

Donors who are 16 years old must weigh at least 125 pounds and have signed parental permission. Donors who are 17 years old must weigh at least 125 pounds. Donors who are 18 or older must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Some donations — like double red cell donations — have higher weight minimums, so contact OBI to make one of those types of donations.

Many medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes do not preclude someone from donating blood.

About 20 appointment slots are still available for Tuesday’s blood drive in Sand Springs. Preregister online at bit.ly/OBISpreadTheLove.

For more information, contact OBI at 918-703-4800 or via email at customerservice@obi.org.