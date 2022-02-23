OBI blood drive slated Sunday in Sand Springs

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging all area residents to make blood donation a priority this week to ensure that patients have the lifesaving blood products they need.

The need for blood doesn’t take a snow day, OBI says.

An OBI blood drive is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, in Sand Springs.

OBI is experiencing weather-related blood-drive cancellations and more are anticipated, and the loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply, officials said.

OBI’s donor center in Tulsa will remain open to accept donors as weather conditions allow. Those who can safely travel to the donor center are encouraged to do so.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go online to obi.org.

