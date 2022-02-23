 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OBI blood drive slated Sunday in Sand Springs
0 Comments

OBI blood drive slated Sunday in Sand Springs

  • 0

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging all area residents to make blood donation a priority this week to ensure that patients have the lifesaving blood products they need.

The need for blood doesn’t take a snow day, OBI says.

An OBI blood drive is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, in Sand Springs.

OBI is experiencing weather-related blood-drive cancellations and more are anticipated, and the loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply, officials said.

OBI’s donor center in Tulsa will remain open to accept donors as weather conditions allow. Those who can safely travel to the donor center are encouraged to do so.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go online to obi.org.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert