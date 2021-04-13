OBI blood drive is Friday in Sand Springs

As area hospitals’ demand for blood products is surging, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is issuing an urgent call for donors.
The OBI has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-340-8777, email tulsaobiblooddrives@gmail.com or go online to obi.org.
An appointment isn’t required; walk-ins are accepted. But making an appointment might help donors get through more quickly.
Hospital blood use has surged nearly 10% over previous levels as the community has begun to ease COVID-19-related restrictions, the OBI states in a news release.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the OBI’s 44-year history.
The dramatic increase comes at a time when patients are beginning to return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
In addition, the OBI says, trauma-related blood needs also have increased dramatically as Oklahomans have returned to vigorous spring activities and travel.
“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO. “But the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way.
“The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”
The local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply.
Recent vaccination efforts also have challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe that they can’t donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.
People who have been vaccinated can donate blood products immediately if they’re feeling well, the OBI says. Donors aren’t required to have been vaccinated, however.
Blood donation takes about an hour, and each donation can save as many as three lives. About 1,200 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.
Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.