OBI blood drive is Friday in Sand Springs

As area hospitals’ demand for blood products is surging, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is issuing an urgent call for donors.

The OBI has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-340-8777, email tulsaobiblooddrives@gmail.com or go online to obi.org.

An appointment isn’t required; walk-ins are accepted. But making an appointment might help donors get through more quickly.

Hospital blood use has surged nearly 10% over previous levels as the community has begun to ease COVID-19-related restrictions, the OBI states in a news release.

March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the OBI’s 44-year history.

The dramatic increase comes at a time when patients are beginning to return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.

In addition, the OBI says, trauma-related blood needs also have increased dramatically as Oklahomans have returned to vigorous spring activities and travel.