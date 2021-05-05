Now might be the perfect time to add a furry family member

The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors two or three such national events each year, Arvidson said.

“We did one last October and had something like 25 adoptions,” she said.

Special cost savings aside, people who are considering getting a new pet need to consider when is the right time to act.

Spring is traditionally known as “kitten and puppy season” because it’s when so many unspayed cats and dogs give birth to new litters. This is especially true of “community cats” and stray dogs, which often end up at shelters or with rescue groups along with a handful of kittens or puppies needing new homes.

“We sent 19 cats — moms with babies — to the Humane Society just now,” Arvidson said last week.

She added that while the local shelter isn’t overwhelmed with cats and dogs at the moment, no one can know what the next day will bring in.

“We probably have 15 cats or so and probably 12 dogs or so,” she said, adding that the facility’s capacity is flexible — to a point.

“We have 16 dog kennels, but we can double them if we need to,” she said. “With cats, probably 40 to 50 is our max, but that includes moms with kittens.”