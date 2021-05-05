Now might be the perfect time to add a furry family member

It’s not unusual for people to think of bringing new puppies and kittens into their homes as Christmas gifts, but, in fact, that might be the worst time to do so.
Everyone is stressed. The weather typically makes spending time outdoors with your new furry friend uninviting. And animal shelters and rescue groups tend to have less selection in the winter.
So when is the best time to introduce a new pet to your home and family? It could be right now.
“The weather is getting nice, and now is the time to be outside with them, for sure,” said Tracy Arvidson, the animal welfare coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s animal shelter.
In fact, adoptions at Sand Springs Animal Welfare will cost only $25 Wednesday through Friday of this week, thanks to an assist from the Bissell Pet Foundation, which wants its “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event to result in happy homes for thousands of pets nationwide.
The event will take place simultaneously at 200 shelters and rescues in 36 states, a press release says. The foundation helped 18,359 pets find their forever homes in 2020 alone.
Arvidson said the cost savings is significant. Cat adoptions at Sand Springs Animal Welfare normally cost $50, and dog adoptions typically cost $75.
The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors two or three such national events each year, Arvidson said.
“We did one last October and had something like 25 adoptions,” she said.
Special cost savings aside, people who are considering getting a new pet need to consider when is the right time to act.
Spring is traditionally known as “kitten and puppy season” because it’s when so many unspayed cats and dogs give birth to new litters. This is especially true of “community cats” and stray dogs, which often end up at shelters or with rescue groups along with a handful of kittens or puppies needing new homes.
“We sent 19 cats — moms with babies — to the Humane Society just now,” Arvidson said last week.
She added that while the local shelter isn’t overwhelmed with cats and dogs at the moment, no one can know what the next day will bring in.
“We probably have 15 cats or so and probably 12 dogs or so,” she said, adding that the facility’s capacity is flexible — to a point.
“We have 16 dog kennels, but we can double them if we need to,” she said. “With cats, probably 40 to 50 is our max, but that includes moms with kittens.”
This can also be a good time to add a cat or dog if there are children at home who — with school letting out — might need a summer project, such as socializing a new cat so it will be comfortable in the home and with the family or working with a new dog to learn obedience skills.
Arvidson said potential adopters complete an adoption contract and are interviewed at the shelter so staff members can try to match them with the right pet. Plus, adoption through the shelter is pretty much a no-risk proposition, she said.
“We know that sometimes it’s not a good match for whatever reason,” Arvidson said. “We want to make sure the people are happy and the pets are happy, so they can bring it back if it doesn’t work out.”
Even mostly successful matches might need a helping hand, though, and that’s where the shelter’s vast resources come into play.
Besides an adoption package that includes a free month of coverage through a pet insurance group and a free week of online behavioral training, shelter staff members can help adopters find resources such as trainers, groomers and other necessities.
They also email adopters periodically “to check in and make sure everything is going well,” Arvidson said.
Pet ownership also comes with a few responsibilities.
In Sand Springs, a so-called “leash law” means that dogs must be confined to the owner’s property at all times.
That can mean a fenced yard, or it can mean that the dog goes outside only on a leash.
The city does not forbid chaining dogs in yards, although the practice is strongly discouraged, Arvidson said.
All animals older than 6 months must be spayed or neutered, and they must have a current rabies vaccination and current tag from the city.
And while rules are important, Arvidson said she prefers for the agency to be known for something other than law enforcement encounters.
“That’s always something we try to make a last resort,” she said.
Arvidson, who became the shelter’s animal welfare coordinator four years ago, would rather focus on progress than punishment.
“They didn’t have a Facebook before I came,” she said. “There was no volunteer program, no foster program and no off-site adoption program.
“They didn’t even really used to deal with cats very much when I first got here.”
The shelter started a community cat program in 2019 and is doing TNR — or trap, neuter, return — quite a bit, Arvidson said.
“We’ve really worked on changing the image of Animal Welfare to animal welfare so that we’re seen as a resource center,” she said.