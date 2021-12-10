Northwoods Fine Arts Academy makes tails wag with donations to Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Students and staff members from Northwoods Fine Arts Academy delivered several “sleighs” full of dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, treats, toys and other needed items — as well as a hefty gift card — to Sand Springs Animal Welfare on Friday afternoon.

Northwoods Principal Laura Hamilton said the school collected material donations for the animal shelter and also had a coin-collection contest, in which Team Dog defeated Team Cat for the most money raised.

The contest brought in $350 overall for the shelter.

Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson welcomed the donations, saying many needy animals will be helped by Northwoods’ gifts.

Sand Springs Animal Welfare is overflowing with pets needing good homes, and through Dec. 20, all adoptions will cost only $25, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope Event.

The shelter, at 8620 W. 21st St., is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Sand Springs Animal Welfare at 918-246-2543 or check out its Facebook page.

