Northwoods choir performs for Oilers' crowd
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nine-year-old Blaise Schrepel's teacher came up with the idea, and Blaise himself got to help with the design.
- Updated
Tommy Hynes, 76, of Sand Springs died at a hospital after his van collided with an SUV on 21st Street near 49th West Avenue.
- Updated
About 75 people came together at Case Community Park to remember the little ones who were lost too soon.
- Updated
Michael Adam Lindsey, 37, had already been sentenced in state court for the crimes and was serving a 15-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections when he appealed based on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
Ward 2 City Councilor and Vice Mayor Patty J. Dixon will face challenger Matthew Barnett in the Feb. 8 municipal election in Sand Springs.
With some flexibility and planning, you should be able to enjoy the great outdoors during much of the winter, but having things set up for indoor training will help immensely for when you need to bring it indoors.
A celebration of life is being planned for Friday evening.
Check out this first column in a new monthly series to be written by new Charles Page Library Manager Sarah Dawson!
An increase of 264 cases put Sand Springs over 1,000 COVID-19 infections for the first time, the data show.
It's not just big, national organizations that benefited. Local groups, helping local animals, reaped rewards, too.