Northwoods choir performs for Oilers' crowd
  • Updated
The Northwoods Fine Arts Academy choir, under the direction of teacher Jennifer Butler, sings the national anthem before the Tulsa Oilers take on the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at the BOK Center ice in downtown Tulsa. After the students' performance, they stayed to watch the hockey game.

