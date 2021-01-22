Nominations sought for Best in the Burbs contest

Everyone knows the importance of helping out local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and you can do that now without spending a dime.
Nominations are being accepted for the Best in the Burbs contest, which is open only to suburban businesses without a Tulsa mailing address.
Nominations, are needed for businesses in these categories: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping, and place or business most missed during the pandemic.
Anyone can make nominations for the contest, which is sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group. People who submit 25 or more nominations will be entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 7. The five entities with the most nominations in each category will advance to a voting round that runs Feb. 22-March 14.
Winners will be announced April 21 in a special section that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and its four weekly publications – the Sand Springs Leader, the Owasso Reporter, the Wagoner County American-Tribune and the Skiatook Journal.
No purchase is necessary to make nominations. Readers can make one nomination per category, and write-in nominations are allowed.
Business owners or managers who wish to learn more about promoting their businesses on the ballot or receive a free promotion kit can contact their sales executives or send an email to advertising@tulsaworld.com.
Eligible businesses must have a physical storefront within the Tulsa World circulation area that is outside of the Tulsa city limits. Contestants with physical storefronts both inside and outside of the Tulsa city limits are eligible.
Make nominations here: go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021.