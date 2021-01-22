Nominations sought for Best in the Burbs contest

Everyone knows the importance of helping out local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and you can do that now without spending a dime.

Nominations are being accepted for the Best in the Burbs contest, which is open only to suburban businesses without a Tulsa mailing address.

Nominations, are needed for businesses in these categories: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping, and place or business most missed during the pandemic.

Anyone can make nominations for the contest, which is sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group. People who submit 25 or more nominations will be entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 7. The five entities with the most nominations in each category will advance to a voting round that runs Feb. 22-March 14.

Winners will be announced April 21 in a special section that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and its four weekly publications – the Sand Springs Leader, the Owasso Reporter, the Wagoner County American-Tribune and the Skiatook Journal.