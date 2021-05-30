 Skip to main content
Nominate your favorites for the Best in the World contest
The Tulsa World’s Best in the World 2021 contest to honor the best in our community is now accepting nominations.

Readers have until June 21 to nominate favorite businesses and people in a number of categories.

People who nominate at least 25 businesses or individuals are automatically entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.

There are 13 categories in which to nominate a person or a business: beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

If a favorite business or person isn’t on the ballot, write them in.

Write-in nominees will be manually approved; it might take as long as 72 hours before the nomination appears on the ballot.

No purchase is necessary to nominate or win.

The five people or businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round, which starts July 11 and runs through Aug. 1.

The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Business owners or managers can learn more about promoting their businesses on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit by contacting their sales executive or by contacting us at advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Nominate now at go.tulsaworld.com/BestintheWorld2021.

news@sandspringsleader.com

