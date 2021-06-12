 Skip to main content
Nominate your favorites for the Best in the World contest

Thousands of nominations have been recorded so far as the Tulsa World's Best in the World 2021 contest looks for your favorite businesses and people.

Readers who nominate at least 25 businesses or people are automatically entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

The deadline is June 21 to make nominations in a number of categories, including beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

Nominators can also write in a favorite business or person.

Write-ins will be manually approved, and it might take as long as 72 hours before the nomination shows up on the ballot.

No purchase is necessary to nominate or win.

The five businesses or people with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts July 11 and runs through Aug. 1.

The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Business owners or managers can learn more about promoting the business on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit. Contact your sales executive or contact us at advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Nominate your favorites now at go.tulsaworld.com/BestintheWorld2021.

