Nominate your favorites for the Best in the World contest

The Tulsa World’s Best in the World 2021 contest to honor the best our community has to offer is starting soon.

Nominations will be accepted beginning Monday, and you have until June 21 to nominate your favorite businesses and people in a number of categories.

If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people, you will automatically be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

You have 13 categories in which to nominate an individual or a business: beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write it in.

Write-ins will be manually approved, and it might take as long as 72 hours before you see your nomination on the ballot.

No purchase is necessary to nominate or win.

The five people or businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts July 11 and runs through Aug. 1.

The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.