Nominate your business for Best in the Burbs

The Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group have a new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.

The Best in the Burbs is only open to businesses without a Tulsa mailing address. This contest is just for those communities outside of the Tulsa area.

Nominations are needed for businesses and owners within the following groups: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during covid.

Anyone can make nominations and they begin online on Monday, Jan. 18. If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people, you can enter to win a $100 VISA gift card.

The five businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on Feb. 22.

The winners will be announced in a special section that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications, the Wagoner County American-Tribune, Sand Springs Leader, Owasso Reporter and Skiatook Journal.

There is no purchase necessary to nominate or win. Users may nominate one business per category for the duration of the nomination round.

Nominate starting on Monday, Jan. 18, at: go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021.

