The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet Thursday at the Tulsa Country Club.

The event, which highlights the achievements and accomplishments of the previous year for the chamber, had a theme of Casino Royale and featured a silent auction, a cocktail hour and time to play casino-style games after dinner, as well.

Former state Rep. Jadine Nollan, a Sand Springs native who served 12 years in the state House of Representatives before her term expired in November, received the Montie and Betty Box Family Lifetime Achievement Award.

During her time in office, Nollan helped procure services and funding for people and entities affected by flooding in 2019 and a tornado in 2015 and sponsored numerous pieces of legislation in support of local schools, teachers and businesses, among other accomplishments.

Nollan said Friday that she was “totally surprised” by the honor.

“I felt very taken aback — humbled,” she said. “I looked across the room, and there are so many incredible leaders who are doing so much in our community. It felt surreal, almost, to me.”

She noted that the Lifetime Achievement Award is named for Montie and Betty Box, who “set such a high bar for what that looks like. So I was just very grateful. And then I’m still looking at them and going, ‘There’s so much more work to do.’”

Nollan said she will be around to do her part.

“I plan to continue to contribute and be a part because I love the community and I love the people,” she said.

Other honorees:

Citizen of the Year, Mayor James O. “Jim” Spoon, co-founder of Spoon Drug

Large Business of the Year, TTCU

Small Business of the Year, Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio

Business Person of the Year, Lisa Miller of YellowHouse Market & Boutique and YellowHouse Event Co.

Young Professional of the Year, City Councilor Brian Jackson of Junior Achievement

Nonprofit of the Year, The Spring

Volunteer of the Year, Preston McCurtain of Dillon Funeral Service

A-Team Member of the Year, Rhonda Bridges of IBC Bank

The presenting sponsor for the evening was Dillon Funeral Service. Additional sponsors were American Heritage Bank, HillSpring Church, the Sand Springs Home, TTCU, Tulsa Tech, Air Solutions, BancFirst, the city of Sand Springs, Green Country Federal Credit Union, IBC Bank, LDKerns Contractors, Montie Box Realty, Sand Springs Flowers, Sand Springs Public Schools and Webco Industries.